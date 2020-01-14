Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for John Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Head

Notice Condolences

John Head Notice
HEAD John Passed away peacefully on
18th December 2019, aged 92 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 13:45 on Monday 20th January 2020
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Dansteed Way, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be given in aid of The East Anglian
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -