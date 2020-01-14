|
|
|
HEAD John Passed away peacefully on
18th December 2019, aged 92 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 13:45 on Monday 20th January 2020
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Dansteed Way, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be given in aid of The East Anglian
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 14, 2020