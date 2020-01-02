Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Nutkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nutkins

Notice Condolences

John Nutkins Notice
NUTKINS John Passed away on
21st December 2019, aged 70.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Giles Church, Cheddington on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to either Marie Curie Cancer Care, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA), Rennie Grove Hospice Care may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -