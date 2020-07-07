|
|
|
Payne Joyce It is with great sadness and regret that we have the sad duty to inform you of the passing of our much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Joyce Payne. Joyce passed
away peacefully in her sleep on
Friday 26th June
and will be remembered fondly by everyone she knew and loved.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 9th July,
will unfortunately be for close
family only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to
Save the Children
may be sent to;
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 7, 2020