|
|
|
MORRIS June Mary Suddenly passed away
on Saturday 11th January 2020,
at Luton & Dunstable Hospital,
aged 87 years.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Vandyke Road Cemetery Chapel on Monday 10th February 2020 at 11:00am followed by burial in the cemetery. All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, by way of cheque payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 28, 2020