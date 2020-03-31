|
|
|
Nicholls Lesley Diana Formerly known as
Diana Lesley Ison.
Sadly passed away on
16th March aged 80.
Very much loved Mum to
Antony, Andy, Gary & Julie.
She will be greatly missed by all her family & friends.
The funeral is to take place at 10am
on Tuesday 7th April at
The Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family only will attend.
Flowers can be sent to The Oak Chapel.
If you would prefer to make a donation to Cancer Research or
the British Lung Foundation, this would be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 31, 2020