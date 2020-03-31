Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leighton Buzzard
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire LU7 4QA
01525 370 272
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00
The Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Nicholls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Nicholls

Notice Condolences

Lesley Nicholls Notice
Nicholls Lesley Diana Formerly known as
Diana Lesley Ison.

Sadly passed away on
16th March aged 80.
Very much loved Mum to
Antony, Andy, Gary & Julie.
She will be greatly missed by all her family & friends.
The funeral is to take place at 10am
on Tuesday 7th April at
The Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family only will attend.
Flowers can be sent to The Oak Chapel.
If you would prefer to make a donation to Cancer Research or
the British Lung Foundation, this would be greatly appreciated.

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -