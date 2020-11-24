|
|
|
PREWETT Margaret Dorothy It is with sadness that the Prewett Family announce the loss of their mother, Margaret, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 11th of November 2020 at the age of 94.
Wife of Ivor Prewett, mother of six, grandmother of seventeen and
great grandmother of two.
Margaret will be missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Kind and compassionate,
she always put others first.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, may be made online via dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
(Notices & Donations) or by way of cheque payable to Dementia UK and sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 24, 2020