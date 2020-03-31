Home

Luff Maurice Roger It is with deep sadness that the family announce the death of Maurice Luff, who passed away on 16th March aged 86.
A much loved Husband to Jean,
Dad to Kevin and Gail, Grandad
and Great Grandad.

The Funeral Service is to be held at Vandyke Cemetery,
Leighton Buzzard, on Thursday 9th April at 11am for family only.
Donations if desired can be made to Alzheimer's Society & Diabetes UK.

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 31, 2020
