|
|
|
McKEAN
Michael
(Mike) Peacefully passed away
on Friday 28th August 2020,
aged 67 years.
Loving Husband to Holly,
devoted Dad to Simon,
Lucy & Charlotte,
treasured Grandad to Liam
a dearly loved brother and
friend he will be missed by
everyone who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will be held
at Bierton Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th September at 2.00pm, due to the current Covid situation this will be a private family funeral.
All flowers welcome and donations,
if desired, in memory of Mike
directly to Melanoma UK.
All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 8, 2020