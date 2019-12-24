Home

SOMERS Michael James Passed away suddenly on
11th December 2019, aged 70.
Beloved husband of Avril and brother to Trish, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on Friday
10th January 2020 at 12:00 PM.
No black by request please.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, by way of cheque payable to Dogs Trust may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 24, 2019
