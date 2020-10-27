Home

WILLIS Michael John Peacefully passed away at Bluebirds Neurological Care Centre, Milton Keynes on
Sunday 18th October 2020,
aged 76 years.
Father to Nick and Claire and Grandad to Ben, Georgia, Emmy and Francesca.
The funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Drayton Parslow on Friday 30th October, 2.15 pm and 3.30pm at the crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations
(if desired) in memory of Michael to be forwarded directly to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 27, 2020
