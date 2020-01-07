Home

Olive Pither

Pither Olive Rose
10 January 2017

You left behind a
light that will never dim or fade.
It's kept bright by the love we
feel and the memories we made.

It can warm us like a candle's glow,
and help bring comfort too.
And no matter where you go
you'll find it's always close to you.

And in the darker times,
remember in our hearts,
your light is strong,
So every time we think of you
your memory shines on.

Trevor, Carol, Susan, Linda,
Geoffrey and families.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
