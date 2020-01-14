|
DIXON PATRICIA ANN Passed away, peacefully at
Willen Hospice, on 6th January 2020, aged 78 years, leaving behind her
loving husband Anthony.
The ceremony to celebrate her life will be held at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 12.15pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Willen Hospice
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard,
Beds LU7 2RF
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 14, 2020