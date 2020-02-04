|
KIDDLE Peter James Passed away on
Thursday 23rd January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to All Saints
Church (Leighton Buzzard) or
The Children's Society may be
sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 4, 2020