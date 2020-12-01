Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Palmer

Notice Condolences

Peter Palmer Notice
Palmer Peter Formerly of Chapel Path,
Leighton Buzzard, Kings Scout and
long term Guide Dogs for the Blind fundraiser and volunteer,
passed away peacefully on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 88 years at Luton &
Dunstable Hospital.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk (Notices & Donations) or by
way of cheque payable to
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -