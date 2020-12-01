|
|
|
Palmer Peter Formerly of Chapel Path,
Leighton Buzzard, Kings Scout and
long term Guide Dogs for the Blind fundraiser and volunteer,
passed away peacefully on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 88 years at Luton &
Dunstable Hospital.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk (Notices & Donations) or by
way of cheque payable to
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 1, 2020