GREEN REG Peacefully passed away on
Sunday 7th June 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband to the late Win,
cherished Dad to
Ian and Sharron,
loving Granddad & Great Granddad.
The funeral service will be held at
Bierton Crematorium on
Monday 22nd June 1.00 pm.
Due to current situations this will be a
private funeral, family flowers only.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 16, 2020