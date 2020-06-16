Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leighton Buzzard
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire LU7 4QA
01525 370 272
Resources
More Obituaries for Reg Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reg Green

Notice Condolences

Reg Green Notice
GREEN REG Peacefully passed away on
Sunday 7th June 2020
aged 86 years.

Beloved Husband to the late Win,
cherished Dad to
Ian and Sharron,
loving Granddad & Great Granddad.

The funeral service will be held at
Bierton Crematorium on
Monday 22nd June 1.00 pm.

Due to current situations this will be a
private funeral, family flowers only.

The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -