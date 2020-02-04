Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00
St George's Church
Toddington
Notice Condolences

Robert Aldred Notice
Aldred Robert "Bob" Passed away
13th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Husband to Patricia,
father to Phil and Denise and brother
of Pauline and Alan (deceased).
Funeral service takes place at 11:00am on Monday 10th February 2020 at
St George's Church, Toddington.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be made to the Luton
& Dunstable Hospital, Ward 10.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 4, 2020
