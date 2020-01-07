|
Roberts Ronald George Passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2019,
aged 93 years.
A much loved husband, dad, and grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eaton Bray, on
Monday 20th January 2020 at 10:00a.m. followed by a burial at
Eaton Bray Cemetery.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ron may be made, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 7, 2020