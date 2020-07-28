Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Roy Lemon

Roy Lemon Notice
LEMON Roy Russell Passed away on
Friday 17th July 2020, aged 86 years.

Roy will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A private cremation will be
attended by close family and a
Memorial Service, to celebrate
Roy's life, will be arranged
at a later date.

Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice - PCH
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 28, 2020
