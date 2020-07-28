|
LEMON Roy Russell Passed away on
Friday 17th July 2020, aged 86 years.
Roy will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private cremation will be
attended by close family and a
Memorial Service, to celebrate
Roy's life, will be arranged
at a later date.
Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice - PCH
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 28, 2020