KEEN Sandra Pauline Passed away suddenly on 28th
September 2020, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife to Derek (Shay)
and adored mother
and grandmother.
Family flowers only. Donations, if
desired, may be made online via
dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
(notices & donations) or
by way of cheque payable to
Arthritis Action and British Heart
Foundation and sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
