BELL Sheila Mother of Chris and Grahame,
Sister to Jean,
Grandmother to Rob and Tom.
Passed away on
Thursday 11th June 2020,
aged 91 years.
Warmest thanks to the staff at Westlands care home and GP Dr Lucy for the wonderful care given.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to 'Dementia UK' may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 23, 2020