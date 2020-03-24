Home

Sylvia Wilson

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Wilson Notice
WILSON SYLVIA ROSE
Passed away on 11 th March 2020,
aged 82 years.
Graveside Service will take place at
Old Linslade Cemetery on Thursday
31st March 2020 at 2.00pm.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to
Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 24, 2020
