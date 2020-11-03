|
|
|
SMITH Thomas
'Tom' Sadly passed away in
the Horton Hospital
on the 24th October 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving partner to Brenda,
father of Thomas, Jonathan and Hannah and grandfather of Dan,
Aimée, Jacob and Luke.
He will be very sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/74827
where messages of condolence
can be left and donations made
to benefit 'Dogs for Good'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill,
Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 3, 2020