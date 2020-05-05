|
|
|
Cornes Tim Aged 63, sadly passed away on 9th April 2020,
after a short-term illness.
A loving and devoted father
and brother, who will be greatly missed by his daughter Alexandra,
brother Tony and sister Jennifer.
Tim has worked in the Estate Agency business for over 35 years in
Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas and has always been
committed to his work and his
work colleagues and clients.
Tim was passionate about his work and achieving the best for his clients.
Everyone who knew Tim, will know of his love for Crewe Alexandra Football Club and his dedication to the team.
One of his last memories was seeing Crewe at the top of the league,
which is a fitting tribute to such a lifelong supporter.
Tim was the most genuine, kind, caring, trustworthy, loyal and generous man. He always put others before
himself. Tim really was one of the best and made all of the lives he touched better with him in it.
Tim was loved by all that knew him and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will forever be
in all of our hearts.
Due to the current situation the funeral service will be for immediate family only, however flowers are welcome and can be delivered directly to Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors by 10am on Tuesday 26th May to 11 Kingsway, Bedford MK42 9BJ. Please keep us in your thoughts on Tuesday 26th May 2020, 2pm at Old Linslade Cemetery and once this situation is over, we will organise a celebration of his life to honour the special and amazing man that he was.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 5, 2020