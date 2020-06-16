|
Morrison William Gerard (Bill) Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 4th June 2020,
aged 84 years, after many years
of illness bravely borne.
A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to L&D Helipad Appeal
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 16, 2020