|
|
ADRIAN - Adam T. Bales, age 34, of Adrian passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on April 18, 1985, to Howard and Denise (Fetty) Bales. Known for his outgoing personality, Adam never knew a stranger. Adam's children were the most important thing to him and he cherished their time together. There were memorable and competitive Xbox games played over the years. Adam worked as a heavy equipment operator for VanBrunt Trucking.
Adam is survived by his parents, Denise Fetty and Howard (Dawn) Bales; children, Skyler and Chase Bales; sisters, Caitlin (Jeffrey) Glancy and Brandi Bales; stepbrothers, Kyle and Corey Keller; and grandparents, Merrill and Judy Bales. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elsie Fetty.
A memorial service celebrating Adam's life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for his children's educational fund. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019