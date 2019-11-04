Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cardenas Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cardenas Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Cardenas Jr. Obituary
ADRIAN - Albert Cardenas, Jr., age 70, of Canton Township, Mich., passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Adrian, the son of Albert and Celia (Terrazas) Cardenas, Sr. Al proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He returned home and earned a bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University in criminal justice. Al continued to serve the community for 25 years as a sergeant for the Michigan State Police. On Dec. 28, 2009, Al married Shelley Anne Raus in Toledo. She survives. He was a lifelong member of the , enjoyed owning and restoring old cars, and was an avid Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan fan. Al's greatest joy was most definitely spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Shelley, he is survived by his children, Andrew (Tammy), Jennifer (Derek), Brian (LuAnn), Lorie (Scott), Richard (Lori), Zackary and Andrea; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Nicholas, Vanessa, Marcus, Ashton, Elijah Christopher and Brian; one great-grandson, Bryson; and siblings, Rudy Cardenas, Helen Hernandez, Gloria Rodriguez and Eliesa Cardenas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jose Cardenas.

Visitation for Al will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with a prayer service during that time at 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus in Adrian, with the Rev. Jeff Poll presiding. Military rites will be conducted at the conclusion of Mass by American Legion Post #97 and Post #1584 Annis-Fint. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Condolences may be given to Al's family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -