|
|
ADRIAN - Albert Cardenas, Jr., age 70, of Canton Township, Mich., passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Adrian, the son of Albert and Celia (Terrazas) Cardenas, Sr. Al proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He returned home and earned a bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University in criminal justice. Al continued to serve the community for 25 years as a sergeant for the Michigan State Police. On Dec. 28, 2009, Al married Shelley Anne Raus in Toledo. She survives. He was a lifelong member of the VFW, enjoyed owning and restoring old cars, and was an avid Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan fan. Al's greatest joy was most definitely spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife, Shelley, he is survived by his children, Andrew (Tammy), Jennifer (Derek), Brian (LuAnn), Lorie (Scott), Richard (Lori), Zackary and Andrea; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Nicholas, Vanessa, Marcus, Ashton, Elijah Christopher and Brian; one great-grandson, Bryson; and siblings, Rudy Cardenas, Helen Hernandez, Gloria Rodriguez and Eliesa Cardenas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jose Cardenas.
Visitation for Al will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with a prayer service during that time at 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus in Adrian, with the Rev. Jeff Poll presiding. Military rites will be conducted at the conclusion of Mass by American Legion Post #97 and VFW Post #1584 Annis-Fint. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Condolences may be given to Al's family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019