MORENCI - Alberta (Brink) Gould, 95, of Morenci died March 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born Aug. 15, 1924, in Morenci, the daughter of the late John Henry and Lillie Maye (Marzolf) Brink. She married Jay Roy Gould on April 22, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Morenci, Alberta attended Morenci Area Schools and served her family as a loving homemaker. She was an active lifetime member of her neighboring Morenci Sportsman Club and formerly belonged to the 4-H Project Mothers and the Stateline Hustlers 4-H club. She attended the Weston United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, loved doing puzzles, and was an avid bowler, bowling at Mor-N-C Lanes until the age of 83. She also enjoyed frequent trips to northern Michigan to vacation at the family cabin.
Surviving Alberta are her children, Joyce (Kenneth) Johnson of Sand Creek, Larry (Joan) Gould of Morenci, Judy (Dave) Collier of Freeland, Mich., Barbara (Tim) Johnston of Tipton, Nancy Munk of Haslett, Mich., Bonnie (Merlin) Zuvers of Morenci, Alan Gould of Morenci, and Becky (Phillip) Schermerhorn of Morenci; a sister, Nina Shank of McComb, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Paul Woodside, of Adrian; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lanesey, of Holland, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jay, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John Leo Brink, Marion Brink, Eva Dodge, Leslie Brink, Irene Forrest, Geraldine Woodside, Duane Brink and Donald Brink; great-granddaughter, Emily Munk; and son-in-law, Dale Munk.
A private funeral for Alberta will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. Bill VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will follow in Packard (Porter) Cemetery in Seneca Township. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Alberta can be made to the Morenci Sportsman Club, Hospice of Lenawee or to the Weston United Methodist Church. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020