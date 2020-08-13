1/1
Alberta (Brink) Gould
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENCI - Alberta (Brink) Gould, 95, of Morenci died March 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born Aug. 15, 1924, in Morenci, the daughter of the late John Henry and Lillie Maye (Marzolf) Brink. She married Jay Roy Gould on April 22, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Morenci, Alberta attended Morenci Area Schools and served her family as a loving homemaker. She was an active lifetime member of her neighboring Morenci Sportsman Club and formerly belonged to the 4-H Project Mothers and the Stateline Hustlers 4-H club. She attended the Weston United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, loved doing puzzles, and was an avid bowler, bowling at Mor-N-C Lanes until the age of 83. She also enjoyed frequent trips to northern Michigan to vacation at the family cabin.
Surviving Alberta are her children, Joyce (Kenneth) Johnson of Sand Creek, Larry (Joan) Gould of Morenci, Judy (Dave) Collier of Freeland, Barbara (Tim) Johnston of Tipton, Nancy Munk of Haslett, Bonnie (Merlin) Zuvers of Morenci, Alan Gould of Morenci and Becky (Phillip) Schermerhorn of Morenci; a sister, Nina Shank of McComb, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Paul Woodside of Adrian; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lanesey of Holland; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jay and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John Leo Brink, Marion Brink, Eva Dodge, Leslie Brink, Irene Forrest, Geraldine Woodside, Duane Brink and Donald Brink; great-granddaughter, Emily Munk; and son-in-law, Dale Munk.
A celebration of life for Alberta will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at the Morenci Sportsman Club with the Rev. Bill Van Valkenburg officiating.
Memorial contributions in honor of Alberta can be made to the Morenci Sportsman Club, Hospice of Lenawee, or to Weston United Methodist Church. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved