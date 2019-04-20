|
|
MORENCI - Aldora Lucille Rhoads, 90, of Waldron died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Hillsdale Medical Care Facility.
She was born in Morenci on Feb. 17, 1929, to the late Warren Ceil and Gertrude Lucille (Moyer) Keefer. It was in Morenci where Aldora lived her early life and graduated from high school in 1947. She worked at the former Keefer's Market in Morenci and later for Sauder Village in Archbold for nearly 25 years. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed summer trips to the lake in Angola, Ind. She was a member of the Medina Federated Church and found great pleasure in spending time and sharing meals at the Morenci Senior Center.
She married Dick B. Rhoads on March 15, 1948, in Angola, and he survives. Also surviving are five children, Bonnie (Ed) Kammeyer of Huachuca, Ariz., Christine (Andy) Jones of Wauseon, Ohio, Lisa (Jim) Walker of Wauseon, Ohio, Mary DeGroff of Carefree, Ariz., and David (Donna) Rhoads of Wauseon, Ohio; and a sister, Jane (John) Gillen of Morenci. Also left to cherish her memory are 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Allion, and a great-granddaughter, Ava DeGroff.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for Aldora will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the funeral home with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.
Memorial contributions in honor of Aldora are suggested to the Medina Federated Church or Hillsdale Humane Society. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019