BLISSFIELD - Alexander Charles Martin, 27, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Alex grew up in Blissfield, Mich., and was the middle of three children. He loved his family and his friends fiercely and without end. Alex was raised in the Presbyterian Church as an active community member, serving others with compassion. Growing up, Alex was a highly skilled soccer player and had a lot of admiration for his soccer family. He was a proud member of the Outback Village at YMCA Storer Camps, which he credited for changing his life and guiding him on a positive path, making him the principled man that he became. He found his spiritual connection when out in nature - swimming in the clear turquoise waters of Crystal Lake, collecting Petoskeys on the shore of Lake Michigan, snowboarding freshly fallen powder, hiking through pine forests, taking in watercolor sunsets, and absorbing the night sky speckled with starlight.
He was incredibly passionate about social justice, and earnestly believed that change was possible from the inside of a broken system. His favorite activities were spending time with his family and friends, playing guitar, video gaming and enjoying a wide variety of sports. All who knew Alex knew the feeling of uncontrollable laughter. He was one of the goofiest, most humorous people in our lives, and was equally as skilled at being sensitive, serious and able to make genuine connections with all people.
Alex was preceded in death and is now in the loving arms of his three grandpas, Ronald Martin, Larry Davis and Russel Beal, as well as his cousin, Ross Plocek. He is survived by his loving parents, Grant and Jana Martin; his siblings, Amy and Hunter Martin; and his brother-in-law, Luke Dennison. He is additionally survived by his grandmas, Peggy Martin, Nancy Beal and Ellen Davis; as well as his aunts and uncles, Richard Davis, Brad (Lori) Davis, Lauren (Dustin) Trotti, Marla (Bill) Baden, Jody (Dan) DeLand, Stuart Martin and Sheri (Matt) Plocek; and his many cousins who shared countless adventures with Alex.
We invite you to his visitation from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the First Presbyterian Church of Blissfield.
Alex's death is a tragedy, and it is one that we want acknowledged and used to help others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority, www.lcmha.org. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2019