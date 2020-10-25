1/1
Alice A. Webb
1930 - 2020
ADRIAN - Alice A. Webb, age 90, of Adrian passed away Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Isaban, W.Va., the daughter of Alonzo and Sarah (Herald) McGraw. On April 4, 1952, she married Jimmy Lee Webb, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2020.

She retired from American Chain and Cable (ACCO) in 1985 after 30 years of service. Alice later worked at Siena Heights College and also as a food demonstrator at Meijer. She babysat several children in the Adrian area. Alice loved all of God's children and was welcoming to everyone at anytime.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Webb; seven grandchildren, Tracy, Heather, Eric, Justin, Andrew, Billy and Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roger Joe (Patricia) McGraw, Juanita Kathern (James) Patton and Arthur Douglas (Dottie) McGraw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jimmy Lee, she was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Sarah McGraw; her son, Jimmy Charles Webb; and her siblings, Bessie Hileman, Okie Justice, Anges Virginia McGraw, Alonzo McGraw, Edsel Beverly McGraw, Minnie Jane Sanderson, Frank McGraw, William McGraw and Russell McGraw.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Michael Goble officiating.

Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
