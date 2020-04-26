|
ADRIAN - Alice (Montes) Champanois of Adrian passed away peacefully in her home with her husband and daughters Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, after her third courageous battle with cancer.
Alice was born on July 12, 1957, in Adrian, Mich., to Isabel Torres. She married the love of her life, David Champanois, of Tecumseh on Sept. 26, 1986, in Adrian, and he survives.
Alice lived in Adrian all her life, and she graduated from Adrian High School in 1984. She formerly was employed by Tecumseh Products and was a dedicated employee for over 25 years.
What Alice enjoyed most in life was family and her three dogs, Bailey, Tasha and Stormy. Most importantly, spending time with her husband, brothers, sister, in-laws and daughter. One of her biggest joys in life was her daughter, Maribel (and Jaime), who were caring for her through this battle with cancer.
Surviving besides her husband, David, is one daughter, Maribel (Jaime) Rivera, of Adrian; five brothers, Joe (Kelley) Mendez, David (Cheryl) Mendez, Rafael Mendez, Raul (Norma) Mendez and Rene (Nichole) Torres; Uncle Mike (Mary) Irizarry; in-laws, Janet Champanois, Dave Champanois, Darin (Tammy) Champanois and Dawn Champanois; and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded by her sister, Josie Padilla; brother, Humberto Ramos; and mother, Isabel Torres.
Cremation has taken place by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be held in Alice's honor at a later date.
Any contributions are suggested by her family to be made to ProMedica Hospice or Lenawee Humane Society in Alice's name. Her daughters, husband and brothers would like to give a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice for their compassion and care during this difficult time. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020