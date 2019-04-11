|
MAUMEE, Ohio - Alice Mae Geiser, age 82, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at Blissfield Place Assisted Living in Blissfield, Mich., under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio, to William James and Lona Ellen (Perry) Parker. Alice graduated from Fulton Centralized in Ai, Ohio. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Marvin Geiser. Marvin preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2017.
Alice worked for Macy's Department Store and was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church. Alice was known for having a green thumb. She enjoyed flower gardening and tending to her house plants.
Alice will be missed by her daughters, Linda (Robert) Loar and Sandra Roughton; son, Stephen Geiser; grandchildren, R. Scott (Rachael) Loar, Ryan Loar, Crystal (Clint) Melton, Brittany Roughton, Adam (Lainie) Geiser and Miranda Geiser; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane (Roy) Hockman and Lois (Everett) Pass; sisters-in-law, Sharon Parker and LuAnn Greene; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 62 years, Marvin, Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Perry Parker.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419-826-2631). Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. held Saturday, April 13, at the funeral home with Pastor Joanie Schilling officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Maumee United Methodist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019