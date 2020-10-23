ADRIAN - Alice Marie Dewey, age 94, of Adrian passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in the presence of loved ones.
She was born June 29, 1926, in Fairfield to Harley A. and Rose Mary Mills. On Dec. 6, 1945, she married Leon A. Dewey, the love of her life, in Adrian. He preceded her in death on July 27, 1997.
Alice graduated from Sand Creek High School and went on to be a nurse's aide at Tecumseh Hospital during WWII. Alice was a very loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and after their children were on their own, reading and traveling with her husband.
She loved flowers, both tending her many flower beds, creating one in memory of her husband, and receiving flowers at any time so that she had fresh flowers in her home. She loved poetry and wrote many poems herself.
After the death of her husband, she attended Raisin Valley Friends Church and was a member of the Ladies Missionary Society and helped with the funeral dinners along with Christmas bags for shut-ins. She continued to enjoy traveling many places with family and friends.
Attending Hospice of Lenawee's Lunch Bunch luncheon was of great importance to her and wasn't to be missed. Alice also enjoyed, and kept very busy, making quilts for C. S. Mott Children's Hospital, the CPC and Garfield Head Start program along with giving so many away to family, friends and anyone she met with a baby, small child or to an adult as a lap blanket.
In addition to her husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ethel Dewey and Clara Radant; four brothers, Leo, Lawrence, Harley Jr., and Lynwood Mills; son-in-law, Edward Briggs; and daughter-in-law, Judy Dewey.
Left to cherish Alice's memory are her two sons, Leon Alan Dewey (Janis) of Palmyra and Jerry (Betsy) Dewey of Plainview, Minn.; four daughters, Susan (Terry) Prince of Buena Vista, Colo., Alice Marlene Monday, Debra Briggs and Gloria (Karl) Stocks of Adrian; 10 grandchildren, Eric Dewey, Nicole Hartner, Alan and Greg Dewey, Brian Prince, Kerri Whitmer, Gary and Chad Richmond and Jeremy and Andrew Stocks; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
At Alice's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and burial will take place in the spring/summer of 2021. Memorial contributions in Alice's memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Raisin Valley Friends Church. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.