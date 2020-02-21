|
|
TECUMSEH - Allen "Al" Derrell Kennedy of Tecumseh passed on Feb. 18, 2020, at the age of 75 at his home.
He was born July 24, 1944, in Brilliant, Ala., to Flois McCarbery and Loyce Kennedy. Al married Jo Ann (Davis) on May 20, 1995, in Las Vegas. Al graduated from Adrian High School in 1963, he attended college in California, was in the National Guard in 1967 during the Detroit riots, retired from Ford Automotive after 35 years and was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Al was always pulling pranks and you never knew what he was going to do or say. However, Joey, his family, and friends were always the center of his life. He traveled near and far to attend all of his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Al was very artistic and creative. He enjoyed photography and developing his own pictures and building wooden trucks, large doll houses, barns, outdoor playhouses with electricity and many more amenities. Al loved golfing with Jo and his friends, finding lost balls in trees, creeks, and going on the guys' "golfing" weekends. He enjoyed their cabin in Harrison, Mich., with his family and friends. However, cooking was his pride! His family always looked forward to Dad's/Papa's cooking. Even the dogs knew when he was cooking as he would talk to them in a "French" accent.
Al is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; his three children, Shayna (Abel) Trevino of Adrian, Christina (Gina) Martinez of Oregon, Ohio, and Jeff (Jennifer) Lerch of Tecumseh; eight grandchildren, Ashtin Benschoter, Matthew (Raechel) Kennedy, Brailyn Trevino, Josh Trevino, Jeremy Trevino, Jayel Gafford, Jordan Lerch, Logan Lerch; 20 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Nell Doss-Dickinson; sisters, Delores (Worch) (Lee) Hannibal, Barbara Hermansen, Teresa Taylor and Keela Parrish; and brothers, Blane Doss and Wade Doss.
Al was preceded in death by his mother, Flois McCarbery; stepfather, Dale McCarbery; father, Loyce Kennedy; father, Booker Doss; brother, Darrel Doss; granddaughter, Jenna Lerch; and brother-in-law, Dave McComb.
Visitation for Al will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Revs. Sarah Flatt and Richard Rentner officiating with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint. Cremation will follow. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the or to the American Brain Tumor Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020