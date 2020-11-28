ADDISON - Alonzo James "Jim" Eaton, 86, of Addison passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, at The Oasis At Adrian Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1933, in Coleman, to Alonzo J. and Juanita (Echler) Eaton. He married Catherine D. Irelan on June 12, 1954, in Cement City and she survives.
Jim lived most of his life in the Addison area. He graduated from Addison High School in 1952. Jim was employed at Jackson Drop Forge in Jackson for 32 years, retiring in 1985. He also farmed all his life. He was a former member of the Cement City Baptist Church and a current member of Heart O' The Lakes Church in Brooklyn. He was a member of the Antique Tractor and Engine Association in Adrian.
Surviving besides his wife Catherine, is one daughter, Debbie (Daniel) Rubley of Adrian; three sons, John (Peggy) Eaton of Cement City, Carl (Leslie) Eaton of Addison, James Eaton and his significant other, Julie Murray of Lambertville; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Rubley of Camden and Alice Getting and several nieces nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harry Eaton and one sister, Betty Hubbel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Cyle Young officiating. Burial will take place in Somerset Center Cemetery in Somerset Center.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Social distancing will be followed.
