WYOMING, Mich. - On Friday, April 24, 2020, Alvia Duane Glidden, fell asleep in death at the age of 45.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial website has been set up in his memory. Please visit the link below to read his full obituary. https://everloved.com/life-of/alvia-glidden/.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.