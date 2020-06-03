Alvia Duane Glidden
1975 - 2020
WYOMING, Mich. - On Friday, April 24, 2020, Alvia Duane Glidden, fell asleep in death at the age of 45.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial website has been set up in his memory. Please visit the link below to read his full obituary. https://everloved.com/life-of/alvia-glidden/.

