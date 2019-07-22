|
|
ADRIAN - Alyce H. Russell, age 100, of Adrian passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 11, 1919, in Raisin Township, Mich., to Clyde and Margaret (Hauser) Kelley, and graduated from Adrian High School. On April 7, 1951, she married Stewart Russell, and he preceded her in death in 1982.
Alyce worked at many local businesses including Big Boy, Provincial House, Cambridge Inn, The Daily Telegram and the Salvation Army store. She was active at the Adrian Senior Center where she served on the advisory board, and was a charter member of REACT. Alyce was a member of the Adrian Grange and the Rebekah Lodge. She was honored as Volunteer of the Year at the Salvation Army for her many years of volunteering and also served as the secretary for their League of Mercy.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Dahlman of Knoxville, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Virginia Butler of Onsted; several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Dawn (Everett) Rodgers of Onsted, who was also her caregiver; and caregivers Linda Smith and Ricky Rogers.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Maxwell and John Kelley; a daughter, Sarah Clawson; and two grandchildren.
Special thanks to Hospice of Lenawee for their exceptional care of Alyce.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with her nephew, Pastor David Dowding, officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Visitation will also take place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of Alyce are suggested to Adrian Senior Center for their activities fund or the Salvation Army. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 22 to July 23, 2019