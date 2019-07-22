Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce H. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyce H. Russell Obituary
ADRIAN - Alyce H. Russell, age 100, of Adrian passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1919, in Raisin Township, Mich., to Clyde and Margaret (Hauser) Kelley, and graduated from Adrian High School. On April 7, 1951, she married Stewart Russell, and he preceded her in death in 1982.

Alyce worked at many local businesses including Big Boy, Provincial House, Cambridge Inn, The Daily Telegram and the Salvation Army store. She was active at the Adrian Senior Center where she served on the advisory board, and was a charter member of REACT. Alyce was a member of the Adrian Grange and the Rebekah Lodge. She was honored as Volunteer of the Year at the Salvation Army for her many years of volunteering and also served as the secretary for their League of Mercy.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Dahlman of Knoxville, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Virginia Butler of Onsted; several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Dawn (Everett) Rodgers of Onsted, who was also her caregiver; and caregivers Linda Smith and Ricky Rogers.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Maxwell and John Kelley; a daughter, Sarah Clawson; and two grandchildren.

Special thanks to Hospice of Lenawee for their exceptional care of Alyce.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with her nephew, Pastor David Dowding, officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Visitation will also take place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the service.

Contributions in memory of Alyce are suggested to Adrian Senior Center for their activities fund or the Salvation Army. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now