ADRIAN - Amanda Bosquez, age 42, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
Visitation for Amanda will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings are required.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with Fr. Mike Newman as celebrant. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be given to family to help with future expenses at the following Crowdfunding link https://andersonfuneralservices.com/tribute/details/3113/Amanda-Bosquez/obituary.html.
