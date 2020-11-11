1/1
Amanda Bosquez
1978 - 2020
ADRIAN - Amanda Bosquez, age 42, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.

Visitation for Amanda will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings are required.

The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with Fr. Mike Newman as celebrant. Cremation will follow.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to family to help with future expenses at the following Crowdfunding link https://andersonfuneralservices.com/tribute/details/3113/Amanda-Bosquez/obituary.html.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
NOV
14
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
