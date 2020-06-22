Amanda Collett Black
1972 - 2020
ADRIAN - Amanda Collett Black, age 47, of Adrian passed away June 18, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1972, in Adrian, the daughter of James Black and Vickie (Ron) Preston.

She is survived by her children, Angelica (Tyler) Leonard, Codey Cousino and Miranda Linton; her grandchildren, Savannah, Emmah, Melody and Aurora; her mother and stepfather, Vickie and Ron Preston; one brother, Mike (Chas) Black; nephew, J. J. Black; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Black; her daughter, Jasmine Linton; granddaughter, London Linton; grandparents, Woodrow and Myrna Reynolds and Harold and Donna Black; and her aunt, Nita Brockway.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Cremation will follow. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
