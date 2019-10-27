|
|
ADRIAN - Amy E. Smith passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 33.
She was born Feb. 15, 1986, in Adrian, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Wray) Smith.
Amy was a 2004 graduate of Adrian High School where she was very competitive in sports playing soccer, basketball and volleyball. Her charisma and infectious personality made it easy for Amy to make countless friends wherever she went. She worked at JR's Hometown Grill and Pub, Muk's Sports Pub and, most recently, Tailgators Sports Bar in Port Huron, where her co-workers and customers appreciated her humor and kind spirit. She had a very soft heart for animals and was always willing to feed or rescue stray cats and dogs. Amy loved God and her family deeply.
She will be greatly missed by her family including her father, Fred; her siblings, Michelle (Jeremy) Warren, Julie Smith and Fred Smith; nieces and nephews, Isabella and Xander Warren and Anastyn Russell; stepsiblings, Thomas, Nicole (Sebastian) and Joseph (Ashley) Bobzean; and stepniece and nephew Mariska and Trent.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, and stepmother, Janet Bobzean-Smith.
Memorial services will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Father Tom Helfrich officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday until the service.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019