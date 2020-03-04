|
HUDSON - Amy Jo Hassenzahl, 54, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 24, at her home.
Amy (Amer) was born on March 14, 1965, in Jackson, Mich., to Harry and Marilyn (Blanchard) Hassenzahl. Amy was raised in Clayton and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1983. Amy was employed at the Homer Donaldson Company for 20-plus years.
Amy lived life to its fullest. Her friends and her family were so very important. Many of her schoolmates have remained life-long friends. She loved going on golf outings, she played in the Hudson Women's League for 10 years and with the WGA in Adrian. She was very competitive! Amy was an obnoxious Michigan fan!! She enjoyed vacationing with friends, visiting several states. She loved karaoke. "Fancy" was her signature song and she loved Reba, seeing her in concert at least seven times.
Amy was preceded in death by her father Harry, a brother in infancy and both sets of grandparents. Amy leaves behind her mother Marilyn, brother Kip, sister Cory (Bob) Smith, nieces Traylynn (John) Nealy and Emma Smith; her precious gifts, great-nieces and nephews Mea, Akari, John-John and Jameson and her most prized possession her dachshund, Christine.
A celebration of life for Amy will be on Saturday March 14 - her birthday - at the Hudson Community Center at 4 p.m. where friends and family will be welcome to share memories and stories of Amy, if they wish. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
And as she often said as you parted, "See you later Darlin'."
Published in The Daily Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020