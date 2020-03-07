|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Anastasia McNichols, formerly known as Sister John Leo McNichols, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 91 years of age and in the 70th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Anastasia was born in Chicago, Ill., to John and Stasia (Ryan) McNichols. She graduated from Trinity High School in River Forest, Ill., and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English and a Master of Teaching degree in education, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian. She also was certified as a pastoral counselor by the Cardinal Meyer Institute in Milwaukee, Wis.
Sister ministered for 20 years in elementary education in Detroit and Walled Lake; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Tucson and Scottsdale, Ariz.; and in Albuquerque, N.M., where she was principal for three years. She ministered for 10 years in Congregation leadership: three years as co-provincial for the Holy Cross Province in Oakland, Calif., six years as chapter prioress for the Upper Midwest Chapter in Hometown, Ill.; and one year as administrator of retired sisters in Wilmette, Ill. Sister also served for an additional 23 years in various pastoral positions in Phoenix and St. Charles, Chicago, Palos Park and Evergreen Park, Ill. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2016.
Sister Anastasia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by loving cousins and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Anastasia will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Congregation Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Catherine's Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Rose Room at the Dominican Life Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020