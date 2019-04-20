|
|
TECUMSEH - Andre D. Boike, age 69, of Tecumseh passed away on April 18, 2019, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1949, in Adrian to James and Ethel (Arwood) Adams. Andre was a graduate of Madison High School. On Aug. 31, 1968, in Adrian, she married Franklyn Bruce Boike, and he survives. She worked at the Lenawee County Courthouse in the Probate Court. Andre enjoyed painting ceramics and reading and spent many years making memories at the Adrian Skatery. But what Andre loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities.
In addition to her husband, Frank, Andre is survived by a son, Michael (Diane) Boike of Clinton; a daughter, Tracy (James) Eberle of Tecumseh; a sister, Robin (Andy) Roth; and four grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Eberle and Lara and Chase Boike. She was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt, Patricia Mullins; and her in-laws, Frank and Adah Boike
Visitation for Andre will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Greg Burdine officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the , the , or the Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019