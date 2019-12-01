Home

SHERWOOD, Ore. - Andrew Barrie Bailey, 45, died suddenly at his home in Sherwood, Ore., on Nov. 25, 2019.

Andy was born in Adrian and graduated from Berean Baptist Academy. He studied at Hyles-Anderson College in Indiana and worked on staff for 23 years in various capacities, culminating as vice president of student life in 2016. For the last 11 months, Andy joyfully served as assistant pastor at Timberline Baptist Church in Sherwood, Ore. His life touched thousands for Christ.

Preceding him in death was his hero and dad, James Bailey. They are reunited in heaven cheering for Michigan football. Andy is survived by his mother, Shirley Bailey of Adrian; his loving wife of 20 years, Jennifer (Young) Bailey, and their two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kristen; three sisters, Margaret (Dave) Barber of Tennessee, Diana (Frank) Stanley of West Virginia and Rebecca (Ben) Turner of Vancouver, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 30 at the Timberline Baptist Church. An additional funeral is planned for Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Ind., with burial at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. Memory gifts may be made through Timberline Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
