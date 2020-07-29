1/1
Ann Marie Slusher
1928 - 2020
PALMYRA - Ann M. Slusher, age 91, of Palmyra passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo.

She was born in South Lyon, Mich., on Aug. 11, 1928, to Sidney J. and Corina L. (Bachand) Radeke. Ann graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. On June 16, 1947, she married J. LeRoy Putney and he preceded her in death in 1968. On Sept. 19, 1970, she married Robert "Bob" Slusher and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2015.

Ann was a very active member of the community until this summer. She loved to travel and saw 49 of the 50 states with Bob. She looked at life as an adventure! She helped Bob sell produce at a roadside stand for many years. She enjoyed attending plays at the Croswell Theater. She loved bowling and loved to go dancing. She loved her flower garden, jigsaw puzzles, reading and baking loaf cakes to give away. Ann had a generous heart and was loved by many.

Surviving Ann are her children, Carol Putney of Ann Arbor, Janet Putney of Taylor, Mich., Martin Putney of Ypsilanti, John Putney of Santé Fe, N.M., and step-son, Robert (Sandra) Slusher of Florida; a sister, Corrinne Rogers of Ellsworth, Mich., and four grandchildren, including Joelle Adams and Beth Putney, both of Ypsilanti.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands LeRoy and Bob and a sister, Nancy Oberg.

Visitation for Ann will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how many individuals will be allowed in the facility at one time, and the wearing of masks is required.

A public graveside service for Ann will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Palmyra Cemetery.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the charity of the donor's choice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
