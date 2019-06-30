|
BRITTON - Oh what a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see. God called Ann Marie Ricica Squires back home on June 23, 2019. God sent Ann to Earth on Feb. 4, 1939, to Charles and Mary Korican Ricica. Charles and Mary immigrated to America from Veseli, Czechoslovakia in the early 1900s.
She joined her sister Lou Vallie on a farm in Dundee, Mich. She loved farming and was involved in it in some way all her life. She had been employed by the USDA - Farm Service Agency, retiring in 2008.
God Blessed her with six children: Jamie Ann (Robert) Gentzel of Dunnellon, Fla., James Charles (Julie) Squires of Britton, Mich., Janine Marie (Jim) Hartman of Cashton, Wis., Joann Marie (Russell) Penny of Whitney, Texas, Jill Ann (Dave) Eness of Lewistown, Mont., and Jeryl Ann (Sam) Vallie-Cepida of Onsted, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister and grandson Justin Hartman.
Funeral services for Ann will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Tecumseh with Brandon Rickard from Ogden Church officiating. Burial will be in Ridgeway Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Tecumseh. Visitation will also be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 10 a.m until the time of the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Ogden Church Missions Department. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 30 to July 1, 2019