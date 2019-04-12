Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Wake
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Welcome of Sister Ann Rozalia in the Dominican Life Center Lobby
in the Dominican Life Center Lobby, MI
View Map
Wake
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:15 PM - 7:00 PM
in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer in St. Catherine Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Chapel
Sister Ann Rozalia Szabo Obituary
ADRIAN - Sister Ann Rozalia Szabo, formerly known as Eleanora Szabo, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 86 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Ann Rozalia was born in Tucumcari, N.M., to Louis and Florence (Murphy) Szabo. She graduated from Tucumcari High School in Tucumcari and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in Spanish from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Bachelor of Arts degree in art from California State University in Hayward, Calif., and a Master of Religious Education degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

Sister spent 36 ½ years ministering in elementary and music education in St. Clair, Mich.; Cleveland, Ohio; Winslow and Kingman, Ariz.; Oakland, Santa Cruz, Larkspur and Hayward, Calif.; Albuquerque, Belen and Ramah, N.M.; and Guayama, Puerto Rico. She also was a pastoral parish minister for 10 years in San Juan Pueblo and Ramah, N.M. Sister became a resident at the Dominican Life Center in 2011.

Sister Ann Rozalia was preceded in death by her parents and a twin sister, Rozalia Ann Szabo. Sister is survived by a sister, Frances Ann Shay of Tucumcari.

Welcome of Sister Ann Rozalia will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
